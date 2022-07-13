The resolution recognizes both the individual efforts of several players and the combined team effort that led the school to victory.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), and U.S. Representatives Trent Kelly (R-MS), and Michael Guest (R-MS), announced a resolution celebrating the University of Mississippi’s baseball team for their victory in the Division I college baseball championship.

Senators Wicker, Hyde-Smith introduced the resolution in the Senate on Tuesday. Congressmen Kelly and Guest will introduce a companion resolution in the House of Representatives.

Citing the University of Mississippi’s “magical” run through the playoffs to secure the school’s first baseball championship, the resolution recognizes both the individual efforts of several players as well as the combined team effort that led the school to victory.

The University of Mississippi finished its season with a 4-2 win over the University of Oklahoma in the final game of the college championship. The team posted a 10-1 record in the postseason, and 22-year head coach of the team, Mike Bianco, was awarded the National Coach of the Year award by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

“Whereas the University of Mississippi baseball team, under the leadership of Head Coach Bianco, displayed outstanding dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the 2021–2022 season,” the resolutions states.

The resolution added that the University of Mississippi baseball team has brought “great pride and honor” to the University of Mississippi, loyal fans of the University of Mississippi, and the entire State of Mississippi.

The resolution concluded:

“Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) congratulates the University of Mississippi baseball team, including the athletes, coaching staff, administration, faculty, students, and alumni, for winning the 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I baseball championship;

(2) recognizes the University of Mississippi for its excellence as an institution of higher education; and

(3) respectfully requests that the Secretary of the Senate transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to—

(A) the chancellor of the University of Mississippi, Dr. Glenn Boyce;

(B) the athletic director of the University of Mississippi, Keith Carter; and

(C) the head coach of the University of Mississippi baseball team, Mike Bianco.”

You can read the full resolution below.

