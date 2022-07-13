The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo Returns to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on August 5th through 7th.

The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo which is hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit, will return to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on August 5 and last through Sunday, August 7.

The event will take place in the Trade Mart.

This year, the Expo will feature the exciting Bulls, Bands and Barrels event, which is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Attendees will also catch rising country music star, Chase Matthew along with Justin Champagne and Cole Jones, Bulls, Bands and Barrels promises to be an unforgettable experience.

World renowned championship cowboy Chris Shivers will be a featured guest.

“Agriculture and the great outdoors go hand in hand, and the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo provides a great opportunity to bring ag and outdoor enthusiasts together at one event. We are excited to partner with the Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Foundation and look forward to serving as the host location for this event once again.” said Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce.

The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, the state’s premier outdoor show, will fill the 60,000 square foot exhibit floor of the Trade Mart with displays of tractors, implements, power equipment, boats, UTVs, rods, reels, lures, game calls, outdoor clothing and more, all available at special Expo pricing.

Also taking place at the Expo will be an archery shoot, a petting zoo presented by Southern AgCredit and presentations by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ Museum of Natural Science and the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum. Sunday is “Kids Day” and children 12 and under will receive free admission.

“This show will highlight the incredible hunting, fishing, agricultural and outdoor spirit of our great state,” said Don Brazil, CEO of The Foundation. “The Foundation is proud to be a part of this show, and we look forward to the great time we will have together in August!” Over 100 different vendors will be exhibiting thousands of products. Admission tickets for the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo are available for purchase at the Mississippi Coliseum Ticket Office. Adult tickets are $12.00, kid’s tickets are $6.00, and children 5-years and younger will be admitted for free.

Tickets can be purchased at www.BigTickets.com. Adult tickets start at $30 ($5 increase, day of event) and kid’s tickets are $15. For more information, visit BullsBandsandBarrels.com or visit Bulls, Bands and Barrels on Facebook.

“Central Mississippi has fantastic people who are among the greatest fans of the type of product we produce. We have been looking at coming here for a while,” said Hunter Price, President and CEO of Bulls, Bands and Barrels. “When we were presented with this opportunity to work with the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, we couldn’t pass it up. We knew we’d found the right blend of location, great people to work with and great fans. We look forward to pulling out all the stops to help make the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo weekend one for the books.”

Ag and Outdoor Expo Dates and Ticket Info:

Show Hours

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Friday, August 5

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Saturday, August 6

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Sunday, August 7

Tickets

Adults – 13 years & older … $12.00

Kids – 6-12 years old ………. $6.00

Kids – 5 years and under ……. Free

Bulls, Bands and Barrels Dates and Ticket Info: