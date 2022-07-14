The legislation in opposition to the use of federal lands for abortions was introduced by Senator Marco Rubio.

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith have backed the Prohibiting Abortion on Federal Lands Act, which would prohibit the Biden administration or any future “abortion administration,” from using federal lands and facilities for abortions.

“The Dobbs decision rightly returned the issue of abortion to the people and their elected representatives, but far-left activists are now working overtime to subvert the will of pro-life voters in states like Mississippi,” Wicker said. “This important legislation would help protect life and ensure that federal lands are not used to facilitate the abortion business.”

“The point of the Dobbs decision is to allow states to set policies regarding ending a pregnancy. The pro-abortion forces are in a desperate scramble to ensure abortion on demand until birth,” Hyde-Smith said. “The plan to use federal lands and property for abortions is just one effort to circumvent the Supreme Court decision and the spirit of the Hyde Amendment. As such, Senator Rubio’s bill to stop the federal government from promoting abortions using federal holdings has my full support.”

S.4519 would prohibit the federal government from promoting, supporting, or contracting with abortion entities, or otherwise expanding access to abortion on federal lands or facilities including but not limited to military installations, national parks, courthouses, federal buildings, etc.

“Democrats will stop at nothing to preserve the practice of murdering unborn Americans,” Rubio said. “I will do everything I can to protect life and block President Biden from grossly abusing his presidential power.”

RELATED: Pro-choice activists propose ideas from “floating abortion clinic” to use of federal lands

Pro-choice interests have pushed for President Biden to make allowances for abortion in pro-life state’s by opening up property to operate “abortion safe havens.”

Additional cosponsors include U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho).