Capitol Resources has announced they will add the subsidiary Arc Insights with Nicholas Thompson at the lead.

Capitol Resources, LLC continues to grow by adding subsidiary Arc Insights. The new company is a full-service research and consulting firm that provides opinion insights to shape public affairs campaigns, policy development, and corporate brand strategy.

Nicholas Thompson is a researcher with 15 years of experience serving political, non-profit, and corporate clients. His experience in opinion research includes roles with The Tarrance Group, a political research firm, Stand Together, a major non-profit, and as a member of the White House staff during the George W. Bush Administration.

Capitol Resources is as Southern bi-partisan lobbying firm operating in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The firm was established by Clare Hester in 2001, and its principals are Clare Hester and Henry Barbour.

“Adding public opinion research is a natural complement to our lobbying and corporate public affairs work,” said Henry Barbour, managing partner of Capitol Resources. “Many of our lobbying and public affairs clients want to better understand their customers and the business and political climate. We could not be more excited about Nicholas Thompson joining our team; he has terrific experience transforming public opinion data into effective strategies and messaging that help clients connect effectively with their target market.”

“I am excited about Arc Insights and the opportunity to work with the Capitol Resources and BullsEye teams,” said Thompson. “Arc is driven by a deep interest in the beliefs of individuals and how they make decisions. Our mission is to explore opinions and turn them into meaningful insights for our clients. We help our clients meet people where they are as they campaign to connect and persuade.”

“Capitol Resources started as a lobbying firm in Mississippi and grew to have local lobbying teams in nine states across the South and Washington, D.C,” said founding partner Clare Hester. “Later, we added award-winning BullsEye Public Affairs to run modern public affairs campaigns for corporate and political clients across the country. Now, we are taking the next logical step by adding Arc Insights to help clients better understand how to navigate public opinion. All of our team is excited about our growth trajectory.”