Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS) joined Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI) in a House Resolution to support the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson case.

“Our Declaration of Independence establishes the right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, and the Supreme Court’s sound decision upholds a cornerstone of our democracy and will save an untold number of lives. I commend the Justices on their judicial insight and for taking a bold step to protect the lives of our unborn children,” Rep. Guest said.

“There is nothing more important than standing up for the unborn and fighting for life,” said Rep. McClain. “The Supreme Court made the correct decision in the Dobbs case by declaring that there is no Constitutional right to abortion. I applaud the courage of the Justices to uphold their Constitutional duty despite intimidation tactics and threats of violence. Congress should recognize this landmark decision and celebrate this win for life.”

Last year, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo (R-MS), Trent Kelly (R-MS), and Michael Guest (R-MS), joined more than 200 members of Congress in filing an amicus brief supporting the State of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In total, 44 Senators and 184 members of the House of Representatives signed the brief.

In the amicus brief, the lawmakers asked “the Court uphold Mississippi’s law as effectuating important state interests, or, alternatively, return this case to the lower courts for consideration on a full evidentiary record, recognizing that certain precedents [Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey] may be reconsidered and, where necessary, be wholly or partially overruled.”

Congressman Guest said that the Dobbs v. Jackson case is a strong step in defending unborn children and he is thankful for the opportunity to support their right to life.

“Mississippi remains united in our desire to protect the lives of our unborn children, which is why the Mississippi delegation has come together to support the right to life movement in an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Guest said.