State Senator and former 4th District Republican Congressional primary candidate Brice Wiggins blasted liberal outlet Mississippi Today for not retracting a May 18 story regarding a leaked FEC complaint filed against Wiggins from a rival supporter with the salacious headline “Wiggins again misused state campaign funds for congressional race, complaint alleges“.

Wiggins provided a copy of the letter from FEC exonerating the campaign of any wrongdoing. This of course was produced two months after the complaint was filed and over a month after the primary election.

Wiggins penned a letter to Mississippi Today reporter Bobby Harrison and editor Adam Ganucheau asking that both the story on the site be taken down. Additionally, he requested that Mississippi Today take proper steps to reach out to print publications that syndicate their free articles to correct the reporting in those publications as well.

Mississippi Today refused to retract the piece, but did note on the article that Wiggins received correspondence that closed the matter in his favor.