Two stores in Columbus, MS and Clinton, MS are currently under construction. Each store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs.

pOpshelf is excited to announce its planned expansion into Mississippi! Two stores in Columbus (1800 Highway 45 North) and Clinton (1025 Highway 80) are currently under construction and scheduled to open in fall 2022. pOpshelf also plans to evaluate additional areas in the state for future possible store locations.

pOpshelf is an exciting retail store with the majority of items priced at $5 or less that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience. When the stores open, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings into the Magnolia State and look forward to having customers pop by our new stores in Columbus and Clinton later this year,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s senior director of store operations. “We’re excited for customers to explore our stores and discover the possibilities of home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. At pOpshelf, there’s fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in stress-free shopping experience we offer, and we look forward to welcoming our communities to our new stores soon!”

Each pOpshelf store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs and employ team members passionate about helping customers enjoy their shopping experience. At pOpshelf, team members will have the opportunity to join an invigorating retail environment that brings to life the new brand’s mission of making shopping exciting and fun for everyday purchases and unique finds. Candidates interested in joining the pOpshelf team may review and apply for positions online at https://careers.popshelf.com/.

As part of pOpshelf’s commitment to serving communities, it partners with The Confetti Foundation to provide birthday parties to children who have to spend their birthday in a hospital, pediatric oncology clinic or hospice facility. The partnership aims to bring a little fun and joy to patients and their families during a difficult time.

pOpshelf introduced its differentiated retail store in the Nashville, Tennessee market in fall 2020 and currently operates approximately 60 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations that combine pOpshelf and DG Market offerings. pOpshelf currently plans to open 100 additional stores in FY 2022 and operate up to approximately 1,000 total stores by its 2025 fiscal year end.

Press Release

7/15/2022