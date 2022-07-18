The 2022 Sales Tax Holiday takes place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 29th and 12:00 midnight Saturday, July 30th.

Each summer, the State of Mississippi maintains a sales tax holiday as back-to-school preparations heat up. This summer’s sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29th until midnight on Saturday, July 30th.

However, in some areas with school starting the first week in August, it may, in fact, be a little too late.

A sales tax holiday is a temporary period when sales taxes are not collected or paid on purchases of specific products and/or services.

According to the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday passed in the 2009 Legislative Session and amended in 2019 Legislative Session, sales tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies during the specified period if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.00.

“However, the retailer may advertise and sell each pair of pants at 50% off, selling each pair of $120.00 pants for $60.00, thus making each pair sold eligible for the holiday,” the Department of Revenue (DOR) said in the 2022 Sales Tax Holiday guide.

“The Sales Tax Holiday will apply statewide to all consumer purchases of clothing, footwear, and school supplies with sales prices of less than $100.00 per article during the Sales Tax Holiday. The tax holiday does not apply to sales of any other items not defined as clothing or footwear,” the DOR continued.