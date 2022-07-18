The annual meeting is an opportunity for statewide leaders and legislators to connect with MSUPCI members.

While the summer often has a list of “can’t miss” events for public officials like Jacinto or Neshoba, Camp Meeting is unique from most events because it is clearly where the practice of faith meets policy.

Last week, the Mississippi District of Pentecostal Church (MSUPCI) held its 73rd Annual Mississippi District Camp Meeting. The purpose of MSUPCI’s annual meeting is to promote fellowship among pastors and constituents across the state.

Each year, MSUPCI brings in some of the best ministry leaders and Bible teachers from around the country to help inspire and equip their ministers as they work to reach their communities.

In addition, the annual meeting is an opportunity for statewide leaders and legislators to connect with MSUPCI members. Those members are one of the most politically activated faith communities in the state.

“We believe it is vital for our pastors to be informed on the issues confronting our state and stand behind those who stand up to protect life, religious liberty and strong families. We also feel it’s important for elected officials to know that we show up to vote,” Political Director of MSUPCI Ronald J. Matis, II told Y’all Politics.

This year, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves celebrated his 20th year attending the camp meeting. Matis said that in addition to the Governor, Treasurer David McRae, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson, Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey, Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, and more were in attendance.

Governor Reeves said that each year he greatly looks forward to attending the UPCI Camp Meeting and having the chance to worship with his fellow Mississippians.

“It was a blessing to have the opportunity to pray with friends and celebrate how the Lord has blessed our state over the last few years,” Reeves said. “This event is a wonderful celebration of the Lord and I was honored to be invited to participate!”

Attorney General Fitch agreed.

“It is always a pleasure to spend an evening in fellowship and prayer with Mississippi families and I am grateful to have that opportunity through the UPCI Camp Meeting each year,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch said.

“Every year my wife Leslie and I look forward to attending the Mississippi Pentecostal Camp Meeting services,” Commissioner Andy Gipson said. “The sincere worshipful atmosphere and fellowship with other believers is so uplifting to us personally, and the message brought by the guest preacher is always based in scripture, and always a blessing. We count Bro. David Tipton and his wife and family and so many others in attendance as dear friends. We always enjoy the opportunity to fellowship and to worship with our Pentecostal brothers and sisters as we proclaim that Jesus Christ is Lord!”

Treasurer David McRae said that it is was an honor to speak at this week’s United Pentecostal Church District Camp Meeting.

“Thank you for having me! I look forward to seeing you all next year,” McRae added.