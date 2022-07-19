The special election was necessitated by the resignation of former State Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes.

Today, voters in Mississippi House District 119 will choose a new state representative.

Jeffrey Hulum and Gary Fredericks are running to fill the vacant seat left by now former State Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes, a Democrat, when she resigned in May to work for the Southern Poverty Law Center as the new Policy Director.

Special election candidates do not run with a party affiliation. However, it is widely believed whichever candidate wins today will caucus with House Democrats come January 2023.

You can learn more about each candidate by watching their campaign social media ads linked below or by clicking on their name to be directed to each campaign Facebook page.

Jeffrey Hulum

Gary Fredericks