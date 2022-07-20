He will replace Sonya Williams-Barnes in representing the South Mississippi district in the House.

Jeffrey Hulum will be the new State Representative for Mississippi House District 119.

Hulum defeated Gary Fredericks in Tuesday’s special election, winning with 68% of the vote. He will replace Sonya Williams-Barnes who resigned to take a position with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Once election results have been certified, Hulum will be sworn in to serve out the unexpired term which ends in January 2024. It is assumed he will run for re-election in the 2023 state elections.

Hulum is a 1995 graduate of Gulfport High School and a retired Sergeant Major from the U.S. Army. He is the founder and CEO of Extend a Hand, Help a Friend, a local non-profit. His campaign platform included an emphasis on education, funding preventative healthcare, infrastructure upgrades, expanding recreational opportunities, and equity and justice.