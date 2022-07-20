Lashanda Feazell was charged with embezzlement.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that Lashanda Feazell, a Hinds County, Mississippi resident and former employee, has entered into a plea agreement with the District Attorney concerning embezzlement before the Hinds County Circuit Court on June 20, 2022.

Feazell was charged with embezzlement following an investigation conducted by agents of the Investigations Division of the MDHS.

While Director of Procurement at MDHS, Feazell used the agency’s credit card to pay her personal cellular phone bill in the amount of $5,741.00 from August 2018 through January 2021.

“Feazell has paid restitution for the full amount of monies she was not entitled to receive. Feazell is also subject to one year of non-adjudicated probation under the Mississippi Department of Corrections supervision,” MDHS said in a release.

MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said that this investigation demonstrates the strengthened internal controls they have put in place to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud, waste, and abuse at any level, by any individual.

“This matter was identified through an internal audit which developed into a full-blown investigation that later resulted in an indictment,” Anderson said.