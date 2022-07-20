Company leaders says they are thrilled to be joining the Greater Jackson community and look forward to welcoming those in and around the capital city.

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson, Mississippi, in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.

Located off Interstate 55 in Ridgeland, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park, players at the future Topgolf venue will soon be invited to enjoy the brand’s signature experience where they can play in point-scoring golf games in an energetic and fun environment.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Greater Jackson community and look forward to welcoming those in and around the capital city,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “As a company focused on enabling more people to play the game of golf, we feel the Jackson area is a perfect place to kick off our growth within the region.”

The two-level Topgolf venue will feature 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming. The Topgolf venue will be fully equipped with Topgolf’s proprietary Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of golf balls. Toptracer technology, which offers an interactive experience and includes fan-favorite Topgolf games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam, is the most trusted ball-tracing technology used in the golf industry and is the same technology seen on TV while watching major golf tournaments.

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf’s Jackson venue will employ approximately 200 Playmakers – aka Topgolf Associates – further strengthening the region’s economy.

Release from Topgolf Entertainment Group.