The committee was created after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade and Mississippi’s trigger law on abortion restrictions went into effect.

The hearings will be chaired by Senator Nicole Boyd and will be held at the Capitol on September 27 and 28 as well as October 25 and 26, They will take place in Senate Room 216 and also be available on the Legislature’s live stream.

The committee will look at what legislative recommendations can improve life for families and young children (birth to 3)

According the Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s office the topics will cover a statistical overview and maternal/child healthcare (September 27); adoption, foster care, and child support (September 28); childcare availability (October 25); and early intervention (October 26). Additional hearing dates or topics may be added as necessary.

“Testimony primarily from state agency heads and experts, and research following these hearings, will aid Senator Boyd and the study group members in forming policy proposals going into the 2023 Legislative Session,” Hosemann said.

The public will also be included in the hearings. You can submit a written testimony to [email protected], which will be shared with the full study group.

“Many people have personal stories about these topics and written testimony provides an opportunity to share them with study group members and the Senate,” Senator Boyd said. “We are also encouraging legislators to reach out to their constituents and hold public hearings in their districts before the study group hearing dates in the fall.”

Other members of the study group include Senators Kevin Blackwell, Hob Bryan, Dean Kirby, Rod Hickman, Angela Hill, Chad McMahan, Angela Turner-Ford, and Brice Wiggins.