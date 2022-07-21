President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

The President, who is fully vaccinated and has received two Covid booster shots, is reported to have tested positive for the virus.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms.” It was added that the President has begun taking Paxlavoid, which is an antiviral pill to reduce the risk of hospitalization.

Jean-Pierre said he will work in isolation until he tests negative.

According to CNBC First Lady Jill Biden told reporters in Detroit on Thursday that the President is “feeling good.”

“I talked to him just a few minutes ago, he’s doing fine,” Jill Biden said. Her office reported that she has tested negative.