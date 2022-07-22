Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined 16 other AG’s in the letter to Google.

On Thursday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined 16 other AGs in sending a letter to Google expressing concerns about the recent political pressure encouraging the online browser to discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers in search results.

According to a release by Fitch, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has advocated for the shutting down of crisis pregnancy centers. The Senator and 21 other Democrat colleagues sent Google their own letter, urging them to discriminate against these private charities by removing them from search results.

The effort to combat that move was led by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

In the letter Fitch was involved with, the Attorneys General promise to investigate potential violations of antitrust laws and religious discrimination, should Google fall to this political pressure and attack free speech.

“For years, pregnancy resource centers have formed the backbone of a safety net for women in need of everything from bare essentials like diapers to help finding ways to finish their education and get job training,” said Attorney General Fitch. “And they have done it with love, compassion, and respect. It is a shame that at a time when we should be fortifying this network, some in Washington are putting politics over people and seeking to diminish it.”

Crisis pregnancy centers are private charities that show compassion and practical support to women in a time of need. In 2019, crisis pregnancy centers served over 1.8 million clients and provided services valued at over $266 million for little or no cost. These included ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, STD testing, parenting and prenatal education classes, post-abortive care, recovery counseling, free or reduced-cost diapers, baby clothes, car seats, and strollers.

Joining Attorney General Fitch are Attorneys General of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

READ THE LETTER BELOW:

State Attorneys General Letter to Google July 21_ 2022 by yallpolitics on Scribd