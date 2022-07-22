DDG(X) will be the next generation large surface combatant for the U.S. Navy.



The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) today announced a joint contract between Bath Iron Works in Maine and Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi to engineer and design the U.S. Navy’s next-generation guided-missile destroyer (DDG(X)) program.

DDG(X) will be the next generation large surface combatant for the U.S. Navy, and is being designed by a Navy-industry collaborative team consisting of the Navy and both large surface combatant shipbuilders.

The cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price contracts for shipbuilder engineering and design analysis for the program are awarded in order to produce design products in support of the Guided Missile Destroyer (DDG(X)) preliminary design and contract design.

“We are excited to continue on this path with our Navy and industry partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “It provides us a tremendous opportunity to bring best practices and innovation from our experienced engineering team to the design of this important future surface combatant.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding is a major contractor and shipbuilding partner in the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) program that has been in production for three decades. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are multi-mission ships that can provide offensive and defensive capabilities, and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States military strategy.

The specific contract award amounts for these program requirements is considered source-selection sensitive information and will not be made public at this time, according to the DOD.

Per the award, 99% of Bath’s work will be performed in Bath/Brunswick, Maine with the other 1% in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by July 2023.

For Ingalls, 84% of the work will be performed on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Pascagoula, with Avondale, Louisiana getting 12% and Newport News, Virginia 4%. Ingalls’ work is also expected to be completed by July 2023.

If all options are exercised, work will continue through July 2028 for each respective contract.