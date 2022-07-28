The largest annual gathering of conservatives takes place next week in Dallas. See how CPAC rates Magnolia State lawmakers.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will be sharing the state’s story and pushing back on the Biden Administration when he attends the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference, better known as CPAC, next week.

CPAC is the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world. Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together hundreds of conservative organizations and thousands of activists annually.

The 2022 CPA event is being held in Dallas, Texas on August 4th through 7th.

Governor Reeves is set to speak at the gathering, joining many national and state level government officials, political pundits and conservative media personalities.

Among the speakers confirmed to be attending CPAC 2022 are:

Former President Donald Trump

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

Congressman Jim Jordan

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Glenn Beck

Sean Hannity

Ben Shapiro

Todd Starnes

One of the focuses of CPAC and their Foundation is the annual Congressional Ratings as put forward by the Center for Legislative Accountability. Each year, CPAC grades federal lawmakers from 1 to 100 to help voters know just how conservative their federal delegation members are using selected legislation. The higher the rating, the more conservative CPAC considers that member.

Here are how the Mississippi federal delegation grades out according to the latest 2021 CPAC Ratings:

Trent Kelly (R), 1st District Congressman: 92

Bennie Thompson (D), 2nd District Congressman: 10

Michael Guest (R), 3rd District Congressman: 89

Steven Palazzo (R), 4th District Congressman: 87

Roger Wicker, U.S. Senator: 72

Cindy Hyde-Smith, U.S. Senator: 82

CPAC also rates state legislatures as a whole as well as individual lawmakers.

The Mississippi Legislature graded out at 67 in CPAC’s 2021 Ratings. The lawmakers with the highest CPAC Ratings were:

State Rep. Steven Hopkins (R): 96

State Rep. Dana Criswell (R): 88

State Rep. Joel Bomgar (R): 88

State Rep. Dan Eubanks (R): 88

For his high marks, State Rep. Hopkins was received an Award for Conservative Excellence during that year.

The Mississippi lawmakers with the lowers CPAC Ratings were:

State Rep. Omeria Scott (D): 25

State Senator Sollie Norwood (D): 40

State Rep. Jeramey Anderson (D): 41

Notably, Speaker Philip Gunn (R) and Pro Tem Jason White (R) were both graded at 75.

The lowest rated Republican in CPAC’s Ratings is State Senator David Parker at 58 while the highest rated Democrats are State Senators Juan Barnett and John Horhn, both with 67.

You can read more about CPAC’s state ratings and see what legislation the organization used to support their grades by visiting here.