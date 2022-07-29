Robertson was named Chair-elect at this year’s annual meeting held in Tacoma, Washington.

Gene Robertson, Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s (MDAC) Bureau of Regulatory Services, was named Chair-elect of the National Conference on Weights and Measures (NCWM) Board of Directors at this year’s annual meeting, held in Tacoma, Washington.

“I want to congratulate Gene Robertson, who was recently elected Chair-elect for the prestigious Board of Directors for the National Conference on Weights and Measures, which includes all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Navajo Nation and territories of the United States,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “This honor recognizes Gene’s excellent work, and I am proud of our staff at MDAC for their tireless efforts to serve Mississippians and our state’s agriculture industry every day.”

The National Conference on Weights and Measures is a professional non-profit association of state and local weights and measures officials, federal agencies, manufacturers, retailers and consumers. NCWM has developed national weights and measures standards since 1905, and the organization works to keep pace with innovative advancements in the marketplace.

As Deputy Director of MDAC’s Bureau of Regulatory Services, which certifies and approves all weighing and measuring devices used in commerce, Gene Robertson assists with day-to-day operations. Robertson has been with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce since 1993, and currently resides in Madison with his wife, Cyndie, and their children.

