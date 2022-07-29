Lt. Gov. Hosemann says the two’s appointment comes at the perfect time as they will both serve on the Senate’s study group on Women, Children and Families.

Last week, the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) announced the 10th class of its Early Childhood Fellows Program for state legislators and legislative staff.

Mississippi State Senators Nicole Boyd (R) and Angela Turner-Ford (D) were among legislators and staff from a variety of states that were named as fellows in this year’s program.

State Senator Boyd said that she is honored to be part of this class and looks forward to working with them as they look at the problems and opportunities with early childhood education in the nation.

Honored to be part of this class! I look forward to working with them as we look at the problems and opportunities with early childhood education in our nation. https://t.co/YYJr4E84lN — Nicole Akins Boyd (@NicoleAkinsBoyd) June 25, 2022

The program has been about educating and supporting legislators and staff with an interest in early care and education since 2011.

According to NCSL, the program is geared toward those chairing or serving on human services, education, or appropriation committees who want to expand their knowledge and learn from other legislators, leading experts from across the country and NCSL staff.

The Early Childhood Fellows Program has sessions that cover: early brain development; access to affordable, high-quality childcare and voluntary home visiting; family economic security; systems design and governance; financing strategies; workforce training and support; and much more.

Last week, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann announced the creation of a bipartisan, nine-member Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families that will be held at the Capitol on September 27 and 28 as well as October 25 and 26.

Lt. Governor Hosemann told Y’all Politics on Friday that Boyd and Turner-Ford’s appointments to the NCSL Early Childhood Fellows Program came at the perfect time, as Senator Boyd is leading that Senate Study Group and Senator Turner-Ford is a member of the group.

“A child’s brain is our greatest asset, which is why childhood learning and development is of critical importance to the Mississippi Senate,” Lt. Governor Hosemann said.

The study group is tasked with making legislative recommendations related to families and young children, birth to 3 years old. Other members of the study group include Senators Kevin Blackwell, Hob Bryan, Dean Kirby, Rod Hickman, Angela Hill, Chad McMahan, Angela Turner-Ford, and Brice Wiggins.

Broad topics set for these dates include a statistical overview and maternal/child healthcare (September 27); adoption, foster care, and child support (September 28); childcare availability (October 25); and early intervention (October 26). Additional hearing dates or topics may be added as necessary.