The White House announced on Saturday that President Joe Biden had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two weeks.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House Physician, said in a statement Biden is among the “small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid” that has experienced “rebound” COVID positivity.

O’Connor said the President has not seen a reemergence of symptoms yet will be in strict isolation and under close observation until the virus passes.

President Biden has received both doses of the vaccine along with two booster shots.