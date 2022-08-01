Eight communities win matching grants to further economic development goals.

On Monday, Entergy Mississippi announced that economic development group sin eight Mississippi counties will boost their marketing and strategic-planning power with 50/50 matching grants from Entergy Mississippi’s Excellerator Competitive Communities program.

The grant program helps county economic development organizations enhance their appeal to companies looking to expand or locate new facilities. This year, Entergy Mississippi has awarded $56,500 in grants.

Entergy Mississippi’s Excellerator Competitive Communities program was launched six years ago, awarding more than $479,000 since its beginning.

Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development, said that supporting economic development through targeted Excellerator grants is one way they are investing in communities and in the future.

“Having quality industrial sites and facilities is just one piece of the puzzle,” Gardner added. “These groups also must keep up with the latest trends in marketing design, technology and communication to gain and maintain a competitive edge. That’s exactly what our Excellerator program is designed to help them do.”

Entergy Mississippi’s latest grants support marketing and strategic-planning activities in areas such as website development, promotional videos and publications, and detailed action plans with short- and long-term goals and objectives. Other grant categories include industrial building enhancements and site readiness.

Gardner said that counties participating in the grant program understand that innovation and a forward-thinking mindset are key drivers of success.

“Our Excellerator grants are funding some outstanding projects that will help elevate our communities’ economic development efforts and position them for greater success in the future,” Gardner continued. “All of these groups do great work, and we look forward to seeing the benefits that result from their marketing and strategic-planning projects.”

The grant for Washington County Economic Alliance will support strategic-planning activities.

The grants for the following counties will support marketing activities: