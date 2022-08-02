U.S. Representatives Young Kim (R-CA) and Michael Guest (R-MS) introduced similar legislation (HR.7260) earlier this year.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) joined U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) in introducing the Comprehensive Southern Border Strategy Act (S.4642).

The legislation would require the Biden Administration to restore and maintain control of the southern border. S.4642 would also give the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) 12 months after enactment to produce a comprehensive plan for security at the border.

In addition, the legislation would require the Homeland Security Secretary to complete a comprehensive strategy to restore and maintain operational control and situational awareness across the entirety of the southern border. The plan must also include a strategy for combatting human smuggling and drug trafficking.

Senator Hyde-Smith said the Comprehensive Southern Border Strategy Act would force us to acknowledge what’s needed to regain and maintain control of the southern border.

“Like so much else, it’s clear the Biden administration’s border policies are doing more harm than good,” Hyde-Smith said. “This legislation would force us to acknowledge what’s needed to regain and maintain control of the southern border. The status quo of rampant illegal crossings, drug trafficking, and human smuggling cannot continue for the sake of our nation.”

Senator Tillis said that this legislation will ensure that DHS enacts a plan, using every resource available.

“The Biden Administration has proven time and time again that they have no strategy for gaining control of our southern border, and its time they start showing some leadership and accountability,” said Senator Tillis. “The situation at our border is undeniably a crisis as the cartels continue their human trafficking and their smuggling of illicit drugs like fentanyl into our country. This legislation will ensure that DHS enacts a plan, using every resource available. I am proud to introduce this legislation with my colleagues because the American people deserve to see this administration finally taking control of this chaos.”

U.S. Senators Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and James Inhofe (R-OK) also cosponsored the measure.

U.S. Representatives Young Kim (R-CA) and Michael Guest (R-MS) introduced similar legislation (HR.7260) earlier this year.

“For over a year, the Biden Administration has targeted the legal and physical infrastructure that law enforcement agents rely upon to secure our southwest border and has continued to send mixed messages often interpreted by potential migrants that the border is open to any and all who wish to cross,” said Congressman Guest. “Despite the chaos caused by the Biden Administration’s actions, the President, Vice President, and Biden-appointed DHS officials have refused to develop any actionable plan to address the border crisis. It’s time to hold them accountable to the American people.”