On Tuesday, Mississippi Power announced that Kari Wilkinson, President of Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula and Executive Vice President of Huntington Ingalls Industries, has been elected to serve on the utility’s board of directors.

Wilkinson started her career at Ingalls in 1996 as a naval architect, progressing through leadership roles in a broad spectrum of functions across the shipyard. In April 2021, Wilkinson was named President of Ingalls Shipbuilding where she is now in charge of overseeing all programs and operations at the 800-acre shipyard.

She also serves on the board of directors for the Mississippi Economic Council, Gulf Coast Business Council and the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation.

Anthony Wilson, Mississippi Power Chairman, President and CEO, said that their company has enjoyed a strong partnership with Ingalls – America’s shipyard – for decades and they are honored to have Wilkinson join the board.

“She is a highly respected leader not only in Mississippi, but also across our country,” Wilson continued. “I know her experiences and expertise in building ships that are so vital to our national security will be tremendous additions to the diversity of thought on our board.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding, located in Pascagoula, is Mississippi’s largest manufacturing employer with approximately 11,300 employees. Ingalls is also the largest supplier of U.S. Navy surface combatants, building nearly 70 percent of the Navy’s fleet of warships, plus National Security Cutters for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Wilkinson said she is honored to join the Mississippi Power board along with the outstanding leaders on the team.

“Ingalls and Mississippi Power share common goals of workforce development, economic growth, education, community and environmental stewardship. Working together, I look forward to supporting the legacy of the company’s great reputation of outstanding service to its customers and the communities they power,” Wilkinson said.