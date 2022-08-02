The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $16 million.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group, LLC is opening a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The project is a $15.9 million corporate investment and will create 90 jobs.

“The Taylor Group of Companies and Royal Terberg Group global partnership is a testament to the strength and success of Mississippi-rooted companies. Mississippi is a prime location for global partnerships. With the state’s low cost of doing business and market access with our ports and highways, transport of products – domestic and international – happens with ease,” said Govrenor Tate Reeves.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands. The joint venture will establish a factory in the state and build up a distribution network for the sales, after sales and rental of the Terberg models of terminal tractors.

“Taylor has enjoyed our relationship with Terberg. We are excited to bring these products and manufacturing to the U.S. and Mississippi. We look forward to this great adventure with these two great companies coming together as one in this joint venture. There has been tremendous help from Joe Max Higgins, his team at Golden Triangle Development LINK and the Mississippi Development Authority. This facility will be a state-of-the-art factory where the best terminal tractors in the world will be built,” said Robert Taylor, President and COO, Taylor Group of Companies.

The facility will be built as a scalable design so that it may continually meet production demands. The first terminal tractor is expected to be built in the third quarter of 2023.

“We are delighted that both family businesses are setting up a joint venture to produce terminal tractors in the United States. The combination of expertise, craftsmanship, experience and network of Terberg and Taylor will give a great boost to the sales and service of Terberg terminal tractors in the United States. The collaboration with Taylor felt very positive from the start in 2020. With this strategic step, we expect an acceleration of growth in the coming years,” said Godfried Terberg, Chairman of the Board, Royal Terberg Group and Rob van Hove, CEO, Terberg Special Vehicles.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation and infrastructure needs.

“Family-owned businesses are at the heart of Mississippi’s economy. The Taylor Group of Companies international partnership with Royal Terberg Group is the best representation of two-family businesses sharing the same core values and coming together to build stronger communities and create exciting opportunities for Mississippi’s workforce,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.

Lowndes County also is assisting with the project.

“The entire GTR team are pleased that the Terberg/Taylor team has selected the area for their new truck plant. Anytime you can get an international company that is a worldwide leader in their industrial sector forming a joint venture with an iconic U. S. company like Taylor “Big Red” you have a winner! It has been an absolute pleasure to work on this project, and now we are ready to build,” said Joe Max Higgins, CEO, Golden Triangle Development LINK.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new operations have grown out of the cooperation of the two family-owned businesses into a global partnership. Currently, Terberg’s Special Vehicles division has factories in the Netherlands and Malaysia. Taylor Group of Companies has several facilities throughout the United States.