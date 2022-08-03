The company’s latest expansion is an investment of $1 million.

Hol-Mac Corportation, a Mississippi-based company, is expanding operations in Bay Springs. The $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs and create a base for continued growth for the company in Jasper County.

“Hol-Mac Corporation’s expansion is another testament to Mississippi’s strong economy and business-friendly climate. This exciting milestone will help further propel economic growth and create 31 good-paying jobs for Mississippians,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Thanks to Hol-Mac, the Mid-Mississippi Development District, Cooperative Energy, Mississippi Development Authority and all of our economic development partners who helped make this important project possible.”

Hol-Mac’s expansion, the company’s fifth in Bay Springs, is for its Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line to keep up with consumer demand. The Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line began in 2008 by employees of Hol-Mac to provide the highest quality aftermarket bumpers for off-road and outdoor enthusiasts. The line created a niche market that continues to see exponential growth. The company is expanding into the neighboring shell building on the site to meet the present and future consumer demands of the market.

“We are very excited and blessed for this new chapter and expansion for Hammerhead Armor and Hol-Mac Corporation. Hol-Mac would like to express a sincere thanks to the city of Bay Springs, Jasper County and MDA for their never-ending support in helping Hol-Mac continue to grow our company, community and the great state of Mississippi,” said Jamie Holder, President and CEO, Hol-Mac Corporation.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance to help with preparation of a parking lot and site expansion. The company also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which provides a cash rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that meet or exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates or expands.

“This is an exciting milestone for Hol-Mac Corporation, the area’s residents and the entire state as it will propel economic growth. Hol-Mac, with its deep Mississippi roots, illustrates how hard work and planning brings numerous opportunities not only to the company, but to its employees, their families and the communities in which they live,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.

The Jasper County, the city of Bay Springs and Cooperative Energy are also assisting with the project.

“The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in Bay Springs, its residents, and the continual economic growth for our city. The City of Bay Springs is proud to be the home of such an outstanding company and would like to thank Hol-Mac for its perpetual contribution to our community,” said Mayor Donald Brown, City of Bay Springs.

Hol-Mac Corporation, in addition to the Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line, is a manufacturer of Pac-Mac Refuse, septic and oil field equipment and hydraulic cylinders. The company now has six facilities in Bay Springs, one facility in Winona and one facility in Gulfport.

“Hol-Mac Corporation has been an integral Southern Pine Electric member for decades. As the wholesale electric provider for Southern Pine Electric, Cooperative Energy is pleased to utilize rural development programs to provide support for this expansion. Continued innovation and growth within Hol-Mac solidifies the impact the company will have on the regional economy for future generations,” said Jeff C. Bowman, President and CEO, Cooperative Energy.