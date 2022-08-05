Speaker Gunn administered the oath of office to the new State Representative from the Coast.

Mississippi House District 119 officially has a new State Representative.

Jeffrey Hulum was sworn in to the House of Representatives this morning by Speaker Philip Gunn.

Hulum defeated Gary Fredericks in the July special election, winning with 68% of the vote. He replaces Sonya Williams-Barnes who resigned to take a position with the Southern Poverty Law Center.