Grants were awarded to Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley for train station, highway, nature trail.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) praised the award of $15.4 million for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley.

The three grants were specifically designed for local projects and awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program.

The three RAISE grants for Mississippi include:

Yazoo City Main Street Revitalization Project (Yazoo City): $12,641,440 for the construction of a train station, development of a stormwater park, and street-level redevelopment that would include bike lanes, broadband, and stormwater management.

Tupelo RAIL Improvements Program (Tupelo): $1,452,290 for engineering and planning work to construct a highway overpass at Eason Boulevard and Kansas City Southern Crossing; work to change the location of the switching operation away from the intersection at Main Street and Gloster Street; develop quiet zones; and install new safety features.

Tanglefoot Trail Extension (Ripley): $1,400,000 for planning operations in regard to a potential 20-mile expansion of the Tanglefoot rail from New Albany to Ripley.

Senator Wicker said that these grants will help several important projects move forward across Mississippi.

“Yazoo City will soon see a major investment in revitalizing their downtown, and both Tupelo and Ripley have secured support to begin planning to reduce congestion and improve quality of life in their communities,” Wicker said. “I look forward to working with the rest of our delegation to help more Mississippi communities secure support for infrastructure improvements like these.”

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said that each of the proposals put forth by these cities offer great potential for improving the quality of life for their residents, through improved public safety, better infrastructure, and more economic opportunities.

“I am especially hopeful the large award to Yazoo City will result in a new vibrancy for the city, and look forward to progress on the Tupelo rail and Tanglefoot Trail extension projects,” Hyde-Smith continued.