In February, State Representative Debra Gibbs, a Democrat representing House District 72, announced her candidacy for Hinds County Circuit Court Judge, Sub-District 2. Reflecting on her experience in both the public and private sectors, Representative Gibbs says she is ready to serve the community in a new capacity.

“I have the skill set, experience and proven record of service required to perform the duties of Hinds County Circuit Judge with distinction,” Rep. Gibbs said.

Gibbs told Y’all Politics that she has many years of judicial experience presiding over bench hearings and approving settlements for injured workers in the state as a Commissioner of the Mississippi Worker ‘s Compensation Commission.

Rep. Gibbs is an attorney who has clerked with the Mississippi State Supreme Court. She has also directed a division within the Mississippi State Department of Human Services. In addition to her law degree, Rep. Gibbs has a M.B.A. and an accounting degree.

“I honor the law, I have practiced the law, I have enacted the law, and now I am ready to interpret the law with fairness, impartiality, and with promptness. I will continue to serve with integrity and courage,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs won the District 72 seat in a 2016 special election and was re-elected in 2019. Gibbs currently serves as the vice-chair of the House Tourism Committee and is also as a member of the Banking and Financial Services, Education, Ethics, Judiciary B and Medicaid committees.

Through her time in the Mississippi Legislature, Rep. Gibbs says she helped secure $100,000 for campus lighting at Callaway High School, $150,000 for improvements at Lake Hico and Northgate Parks and $300,000 for renovations, repair and construction at Cynthia and Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Departments.

“By staying focused on community needs and showing up to work everyday at the Legislature, I knew what we needed and how to get those needs addressed,” Gibbs said. “These improvements make everyday life better and address quality of life concerns residents brought to me. They mean much more than that though. They prove that when we work together we can accomplish great things.”

Should Gibbs win in November, a special election would be necessary to fill the unexpired term for House District 72. This would likely occur even as qualifying for the 2023 state elections were being held.