The new guidelines ease up on COVID restrictions, including some that have been around since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) streamlined its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.

“COVID-19 continues to circulate globally, however, with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic,” the CDC said in a release.

Greta Massetti, PhD, is the branch chief of the Field Epidemiology and Prevention Branch and a senior epidemiologist in the Division of Violence Prevention of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

Massetti said that the nation is in a stronger place today, with more tools—like vaccination, boosters, and treatments—to protect ourselves and communities from severe illness from COVID-19.

“We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation,” Massetti added. “This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”

According to the CDC’s press release, the new guidance says the CDC is: