After a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s best Literary Lawn party is returning to the Mississippi State Capitol.

The festival last gathered in Jackson in 2019. It is a free event and open to the public at the historic Mississippi State Capitol building and surrounding areas. The festival takes place on August 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Where else can you find 170 of the nation’s best authors in one location, plus have the opportunity to hear from them, visit with them, and have them sign your books? At the Mississippi Book Festival, of course,” said Executive Director Ellen Daniels.

Along with the over 170 panel authors, the festival features 15 booksellers from independent book stores to publishers, over 25 organizations from across the state, and one of its largest features; Author’s Alley, which holds nearly 100 authors from all over selling their works on Mississippi and West Streets.

The festival will feature authors like Pulitzer Prize winner Jennifer Egan as the guest of the Eudora Welty Foundation who will speak on her latest novel The Candy House. National Book Award-Winners Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell in conversation with Margaret McMullan about their collaboration with Congressman John Lewis on the graphic novel RUN: Book One. ational Book Award-winner Ellen Gilchrist, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown, and Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch, III, will each have one-on-one conversations with noteworthy moderators.

It will also showcase Jackson’s-own Kiese Laymon who will join Pulitzer Prize-Winner Alice Walker in conversation to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Color Purple.

Star of HGTV’s Home Town Erin Napier, Newberry Medal-winner Matt de la Peña, and New York Times bestseller Candice Millard will each visit with readers about their latest books. Another Times bestseller, Angie Thomas, will join a star-studded group of her collaborators on the book Blackout.

The event has something for everyone, with kids events scheduled throughout the day and authors to peak their interests into reading, even more.

As you enjoy your time at the state’s Literary Lawn Party, don’t forget to grab a bite to eat from one of the food vendors located on West Street. They bring some of Mississippi’s best cuisine, on wheels!

For more information on the festival visit msbookfestival.com.