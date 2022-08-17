Mississippi Senators join colleagues in support of the No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) announced their support for the No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act (S.4770).

The legislation would prohibit any employee or contractor with U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from transporting illegal immigrants across state lines for the purpose of procuring an abortion.

Senator Wicker said that he is proud to stand up with his fellow pro-life legislators to protect the sanctity of all human life.

“Abortion is wrong, and American taxpayers should never have to pay for it, whether for citizens or illegal immigrants,” Wicker said.

Senator Hyde-Smith said that the Biden administration’s willingness to act outside the law makes this legislation necessary.

“The Hyde Amendment restricts the use of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions. Whether it be ICE personnel or any other executive branch employee, spending American tax dollars to escort illegal immigrants across state lines for abortions is a clear violation of the law. It must be stopped,” Hyde-Smith said.

The legislation was introduced by U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS).

“No Americans’ tax dollars should pay for any illegal migrant’s abortion, just like they should not pay for any American citizen’s abortion. Deportations are the only form of government-funded travel ICE and HHS should be providing to illegal immigrants,” Senator Marshall said. “We’ve seen President Biden and his cabinet secretaries repeatedly abuse their power to enact a radical agenda that is failing our country. The deterioration of our country will not stop unless Congress acts to put a check on this far left administration”

Organizations that advocate for pro-life causes, including the Family Research Council and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, endorse the legislation.

Connor Semelsberger, Director of Federal Affairs for Life and Human Dignity, Family Research Council, said that for 45 years federal law has maintained the principle that taxpayer funds should not be used to subsidize abortion at home and abroad.

“Thanks to Senator Marshall for carrying this principle forward to ensure that our taxpayer funds are not used to pay for abortions or abortion travel for any detainees in U.S. custody,” Semelsberger said.

Marilyn Musgrave, SBA Pro-Life America’s vice president of government affairs, thanked Senator Marshall and his colleagues for introducing this bill.

“With over 25 years of experience as an OB-GYN, Senator Marshall understands there are two patients in every pregnancy – mother and unborn child. As Americans we stand for life regardless of social status and we know both deserve protection from the horror of abortion,” said Musgrave. “Many women and girls who make the perilous journey to the United States suffer trauma, including human trafficking, only to be shamefully exploited by the abortion industry under the Biden-Harris administration.”

You can read a full copy of S.4770 below.

The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act (S.4770) by yallpolitics on Scribd