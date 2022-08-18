RGA says Democrats have deemphasized the role of law enforcement, support soft on crime policies which has led to increased crime.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is among the Governors taking part in the Republican Governors Association’s (RGA) Red State Recovery series highlighting Republican Governors’ efforts to combat rises in crime across the nation and support law enforcement as Democrats pushed to defund the police and release criminals back onto the street.

RGA says Republican Governors quickly took action following the outbreak of crime during and after the pandemic by strongly supporting local law enforcement and ensuring they had the resources needed to protect their communities.

Yet, RGA continues, Democrats deemphasized the role of law enforcement and continued supporting soft on crime policies, which led to sharp increases in crime in Democrat-led cities and states.

“Americans can see a clear contrast between the Democrats’ soft on crime policies and defund the police rhetoric and the Republican governors who want to fund law enforcement and keep their states safe,” said RGA Communications Director Jesse Hunt. “Part of why the Red State Recovery has been so successful is because Republican governors have continually fought for law and order and ensured the individuals and small businesses that call their states home can feel safe.”

Today’s video on crime features Reeves along with Governors Brian Kemp of Georgia, Greg Abbott of Texas, Mike Dunleavy of Alaska, and Kim Reynolds of Iowa.

“There is no doubt that the defund the police movement certainly gave criminals more and more incentives to get out and do what they do, which is wreak havoc,” Reeves says, adding, “We’re trying to not defund the police, but increase funding… We are committed to making sure that there is a law enforcement presence.”

You can watch the video message from RGA below.