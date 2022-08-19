AG Fitch says she is pleased her office has again successfully defended Mississippi’s abortion laws.

A generic abortion drug manufacturer challenging Mississippi’s abortion law filed to dismiss its case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on Thursday.

GenBioPro had argued that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had established a federal policy for access to abortion drugs that preempted Mississippi law, including the state’s trigger law which went into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Dobbs that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who defended Mississippi’s abortion laws in this case, said that she and her office are pleased to have again successfully defended Mississippi’s abortion laws.

“These laws represent the will of the people and the intent of the Legislature to promote life, protect the health and safety of women, and preserve the integrity of the medical profession,” Fitch said. “Our victory in Dobbs affirmed the right of the people to pass laws that defend these legitimate public interests.”

In her filing earlier this month opposing GenBioPro’s legal challenge, AG Fitch said that if anything, federal law adopts the opposite policy from what GBP claims.

“Federal law criminalizes the use of the mails to do what GBP demands this Court allow it to do: distribute abortion-inducing drugs,” the brief stated.

In that brief, Fitch said that the Dobbs decision embodied the belief in the dignity of women, children, and human life itself, and her office will pursue the agenda that transforms that belief into action.

“With Roe v. Wade behind us, it is time for all parties to come together to enact the laws that will empower women and promote life, such as more affordable and accessible childcare, stronger and more equitable child support enforcement, and improved adoption and foster care systems,” Fitch continued in the brief.