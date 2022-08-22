Registration is now open for the 2022 Promote the Vote (PTV) program through the Secretary of State’s office.

This year’s theme for Promote the Vote is “Why Vote?” which is aimed at encouraging students to consider the importance of voting in relation to their beliefs and values.

You can register online at www.sos.ms.gov/PTV.

PTV is the Secretary of State’s comprehensive K-12 voter education program that consists of a statewide mock election, an essay, art, and video production contests.

“Our children are the most valuable resource we have and through the commitment of Mississippi teachers to utilize PTV in the classroom, we are able to begin educating our youngest generation of voters on civic engagement and responsibility,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson.

The PTV Mock Election is open to all students who are enrolled in a Mississippi school or program registered for Promote the Vote. Students will “vote” for their mid-term election candidates during a statewide mock election on Wednesday, October 26.

The program is partnering with Mississippi Public Broad Broadcasting’s Education Department for a social media contest for all participating schools. The details can also be found on the SOS site.

All K-12 students can also participate in an art contest as well as an essay and video production contest for those grades 6-12 in conjunction with the PTV.

All contest winners and their teachers will be invited to attend an awards ceremony in Jackson in early 2023.

Anyone wishing to participate in our PTV program must register online. If you have any questions or need assistance registering for the mock election or PTV contests, please contact our External Affairs Division at [email protected] or 601-359-4454.

PTV Registration will remain open until November 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. It is free, easy, and only takes a few minutes to complete. All contest submissions will be due December 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

For more information about PTV, or to register to become a participating school or classroom, visit www.sos.ms.gov/PTV.