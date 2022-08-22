The MSAW holiday applies to each eligible item as long as either title or possession of the item or both is transferred from a seller to a purchaser.

“The tax holiday will also apply to an eligible item delivered after the time period of the MSAW holiday if the purchaser pays for the eligible item during the time period of the MSAW holiday and the order is accepted by the seller for immediate shipment. Eligibility will be lost if the purchaser requests or causes delayed shipment of the item,” the guide continued.

The DOR said retailers may offer store discounts and store coupons to reduce the price of an eligible item and layaway sales of eligible items do not qualify for the holiday.