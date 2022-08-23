Blue Cross subpoenaed similar information in a defamation lawsuit the company filed against UMMC officials.

Earlier this month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi (BCBS) subpoenaed multiple individual officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) over their communications specifically with two Mississippi news outlets in the current defamation lawsuit BCBS filed against the medical center’s leadership.

BCBS claims that employees of UMMC engaged in a defamatory public relations campaign against the company.

The BCBS subpoena seeks the correspondence between UMMC and media outlets, specifically naming Mississippi Today, their reporter Kate Royals, and SuperTalk Mississippi.

Subpoena UMMC by yallpolitics

In the interest of public disclosure in this matter, Y’all Politics filed a public records request with UMMC on Tuesday seeking the same information listed in the BCBS subpoena. Doing so ensures that even if a settlement of the lawsuit is reached between the two parties, the public has the opportunity to view that information in full.

Public Records Request From JNM for UMC 082322 by yallpolitics on Scribd

Y’all Politics will update our readers on this public records request and the response from UMMC when further information is available. Under Mississippi law, UMMC has 14 days to produce records responsive to the request.