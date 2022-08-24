This is the first year the state of Mississippi has applied for the federal dollars through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience Formula Grant Program.

The Mississippi Development Authority’s Energy and Natural Resources Division will hold a public hearing about the state’s first-year application of $6,051,572 from the federal government.

The Grid Resilience Formula Grant Program aims to improve the sustainability of electric grids against disruptive events. The dollars applied for and awarded can be used toward electric grid operators, electricity storage operators, electricity generators, transmission owners or operators, distribution providers, fuel suppliers and any other relevant entities.

The hearing will take place on September 20 at 2:00 p.m. in the Public Service Commission Courtroom in the Woolfolk State Office Building, 501 N. West Street, Jackson 39201. Interested parties also can access the hearing online or by phone by e-mailing [email protected] to request a link or phone access.

Five percent of the funds made available each fiscal year also can be used to provide technical assistance and cover administrative expenses associated with the program.

MDA-ENRD will also review the criteria and methods the state plans to use to utilize the grant money and who will be receiving it.

More information about the program may be found at https://netl.doe.gov/bilhub/ grid-resilience/formula-grants .