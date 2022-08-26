The seat is currently held by longtime State Rep. Weathersby.

Richland businessman and active Mississippi Republican Party member Jeremy Lee has announced that he will run for the State House in District 62 in the 2023 legislative elections.

“I want to inform my family, friends, and residents of District 62 that I will be qualifying to run for the Mississippi House of Representative’s Seat, District 62, currently held by Representative Tom Weathersby,” Lee told Y’all Politics. “Being a lifelong resident in this district, my wife, Natalie, and I knew we would put down our roots here. After much prayerful consideration, we feel now is the time to represent the residents of District 62 as your representative.”

The incumbent in District 62 is Republican State Rep. Tom Weathersby. Weathersby has served in the Mississippi House since 1992. During his 30 years of service, he has served on many of the House Committees. Weathersby currently serves as the chairman of the House Public Property Committee and the vice chairman of the House Management Committee.

There is no confirmation yet as to whether plans to seek re-election in 2023 or choose to step aside.

However, Lee is wasting no time in letting voters in the district know that he wants to represent them.

“Our family has a strong record of serving others, which requires a strong work ethic, commitment, and selflessness,” Lee said. “Some passions of mine include serving our communities across the district as a local business owner in Richland, member of the Mississippi Republican Party, the Rankin County Republican Executive Committee, Past Master of Harrisville Lodge number 336, Harrisville, MS F&AM; Member of Evening Star Lodge number 70 Florence, MS F&AM; Member of Plain Lodge number 622 Richland, MS F&AM; Wahhabi Shriners, MS Wildlife, Fisheries, & Park Foundation’s Heritage 100, and the most interesting of all, a Tee Ball coach for the Florence Parks and Recreational Athletic Association.”

Lee says relationships with local business owners and residents drive him to improve the state’s policies, processes, and quality of life.

“I pledge to continue that dedication and hard work, while bringing new and innovative ways to serve you,” Lee said, adding, “I humbly ask for your thoughts and prayers, your support, and your vote on Election Day. I am deeply thankful for this opportunity and looking forward to seeing each of you soon.”