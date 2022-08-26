Locations include Holly Springs, McComb, Cleveland, Yazoo City, Columbus, Flowood, Jackson, Natchez, and Moss Point.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will host nine regional literacy meetings beginning Sept. 8, across the state for families of students in kindergarten through third grade.

All meetings are from 6 – 7 p.m. and no registration is required. Locations include Holly Springs, McComb, Cleveland, Yazoo City, Columbus, Flowood, Jackson, Natchez, and Moss Point.

At each meeting families will receive an overview of the state law concerning literacy and assessment as well as strategies that can be used at home to help students improve their reading skills. The state law, known as the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop the reading skills required for fourth grade.

Family engagement is also a critical component of students’ reading success.

Time and place of each meeting are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 – 7 p.m.

Holly Springs Primary School

405 S. Maury St. , Holly Springs

McComb High School Cafeteria

310 7th St., McComb

Cleveland Central High School

300 West Sunflower Road, Cleveland

McLaurin Elementary

170 Sgt. Prentiss Dr., Natchez

Northwest Rankin Middle School Performing Arts Building

5805 Highway 25, Flowood

North Jackson Elementary

650 James M. Davis Dr., Jackson

Family Education Center

3524 Prentiss Ave., Moss Point

Brandon Central Office

2630 McArthur Dr., Columbus

McCoy Elementary

1835 School Dr., Yazoo City

Press Release

8/26/2022