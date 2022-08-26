Locations include Holly Springs, McComb, Cleveland, Yazoo City, Columbus, Flowood, Jackson, Natchez, and Moss Point.
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will host nine regional literacy meetings beginning Sept. 8, across the state for families of students in kindergarten through third grade.
All meetings are from 6 – 7 p.m. and no registration is required. Locations include Holly Springs, McComb, Cleveland, Yazoo City, Columbus, Flowood, Jackson, Natchez, and Moss Point.
At each meeting families will receive an overview of the state law concerning literacy and assessment as well as strategies that can be used at home to help students improve their reading skills. The state law, known as the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop the reading skills required for fourth grade.
Family engagement is also a critical component of students’ reading success.
Time and place of each meeting are as follows:
- Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 – 7 p.m.
Holly Springs Primary School
405 S. Maury St. , Holly Springs
- Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 – 7 p.m.
McComb High School Cafeteria
310 7th St., McComb
- Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6 – 7 p.m.
Cleveland Central High School
300 West Sunflower Road, Cleveland
- Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6 – 7 p.m.
McLaurin Elementary
170 Sgt. Prentiss Dr., Natchez
- Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 – 7 p.m.
Northwest Rankin Middle School Performing Arts Building
5805 Highway 25, Flowood
- Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 – 7 p.m.
North Jackson Elementary
650 James M. Davis Dr., Jackson
- Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 – 7 p.m.
Family Education Center
3524 Prentiss Ave., Moss Point
- Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 – 7 p.m.
Brandon Central Office
2630 McArthur Dr., Columbus
- Thursday, Sep. 29, 6 – 7 p.m.
McCoy Elementary
1835 School Dr., Yazoo City
