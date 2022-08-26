Smith most recently served as Chief of Government Relations and Communications at the Mississippi Department of Education.

Capitol Resources LLC, a premier multi-state lobbying firm in the South, has announced that Pete Smith, a communications specialist and master policy strategist, is joining their lobbying and public affairs team in Mississippi. Smith most recently served as Chief of Government Relations and Communications at the Mississippi Department of Education.

Well known from his leadership in state government, Capitol Resources says Smith is highly respected within the state executive branch, among leadership at state agencies, and by members of the Mississippi Legislature on both sides of the political aisle. Smith joins Capitol Resources’ Mississippi lobbying team that provides legislative and government solutions on the local and state levels.

“Pete brings us a wealth of knowledge, long-standing relationships across the state, and superb communications expertise,” said Clare Hester, founding partner of Capitol Resources. “He knows how to get things done in the halls of the Mississippi Capitol, and I’m confident his skillset will transfer to successes for our clients. Everyone loves him, and we are excited about Pete joining Capitol Resources.”

At the Mississippi Department of Education, Smith prepared and drafted legislation, educated legislators on the Department’s agenda, and ensured the Department’s legislative and regulatory priorities were at the forefront of discussions under the dome. Before his time at the Mississippi Department of Education, Smith was Press Secretary for Governor Haley Barbour and served as his official spokesperson.

“I’m excited to join Capitol Resources and look forward to focusing my time working with clients to help Mississippi prosper,” added Smith. “Clare has the best lobbying team in Mississippi. This is going to be fun!”