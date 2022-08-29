The deadline to apply for the WRTR is September 15th.

The Winter-Reed Teacher Loan Repayment Program (WRTR) is designed to help new traditional route teachers repay their undergraduate student loans. Eligible recipients must work full-time as a teacher or librarian in a Mississippi public school district.

According to the Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid, only 150 teachers are awarded each year.

“Only first-year teachers holding a valid standard five-year Mississippi educator’s license are eligible to apply as new recipients. Second-year teachers will be eligible to apply as renewal recipients beginning in 2022,” the Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid said. “Third-year teachers will be eligible to apply as renewal recipients beginning in 2023.”

“Selection shall be made on a first-come, first-served basis of all eligible applicants who apply by the deadline date,” the Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid continued. “However, priority will be given to teachers in geographical shortage areas.”

According to the WRTR website:

First-year recipients working in a non-shortage area receive up to $1,500 annually; first-year recipients working in a critical shortage area receive up to $4,000 annually.

Second-year recipients working in a non-shortage area receive up to $2,500 annually; second-year recipients working in a critical shortage area receive up to $5,000 annually.

Third-year recipients working in a non-shortage area receive up to $3,500 annually; third-year recipients working in a critical shortage area receive up to $6,000 annually.

In order to be eligible for the Winter-Reed Teacher Loan Repayment Program, teachers must:

Hold a valid standard five-year Mississippi educator’s license.

Be under contract as a teacher or librarian in a Mississippi public school district. Teachers in a geographical critical shortage area will be given priority.

Be a first-year (ever) teacher.

Hold a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited college or university.

Have undergraduate student loans in your name. Perkins and Graduate-level loans do not qualify.

Must not be currently in default or delinquent on any federal, state, or local educational loan.

Must not have received funds from the Critical Needs Teacher Forgivable Loan Program, the William Winter Teacher Forgivable Loan Program, or the Teacher Education Scholars Forgivable Loan Program.

Click here to learn more about WRTR and apply online.