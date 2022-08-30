Following an arrest earlier this year, one of the co-conspirators in an election conspiracy has plead guilty.

State Auditor Shad White has announced that Sudie Jones-Teague plead guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges in connection to the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case.

Jones-Teague is guilty of illegally working to have her company approved as a vendor for Hinds County and being paid without actually performing work. She was arrested in February of 2022 and presented with a $143,459.32 demand letter at that time.

“I am grateful for the work of the investigators in my office and the prosecutors to get to this point,” said State Auditor Shad White. “This is one more step towards justice for the improper spending of election funds.”

As part of her plea, she has agreed to testify other the other alleged co-conspirators in the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case.

