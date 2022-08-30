The Department of Public Safety has announced that the Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau will be closed until further notice.

The closure comes as the ongoing water emergency within the city limits continues to threaten the area. The staff will be relocated to the Pearl Office/Troop C which is located at 3851 Highway 468 Pearl, Mississippi 39208.

An update regarding the closure will be issued on Wednesday, August 31.

This location will be appointment only.

“We appreciate your patience during this crisis in Jackson,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith

Davis. “I assure you that our staff is committed to working and providing the customer service you come to expect from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. We apologize for this inconvenience.”