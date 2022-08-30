Among the names are State Sen. Philip Moran and State Rep. Jim Beckett.

Today, the Public Service Commission put forward four names for the Governor to consider appointing as the next Executive Director of the Public Utilities Staff.

The position has been vacant since Sally Doty left to head up the new BEAM office focused on broadband expansion implementation and coordination.

The four names sent to Governor Tate Reeves were:

State Senator Philip Moran

State Rep. Jim Beckett

Elizabeth Coleman

David Boackle

Doty was a sitting State Senator when she was appointed to lead the PUS.

Governor Reeves can now choose to appoint someone from this list or request additional names from the PSC.

Here’s a copy of the letter signed by PSC Commissioners Dane Maxwell, Brandon Presley and Brent Bailey.