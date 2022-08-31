McRae represents the Southern Region on NAST’s Executive Board.

On Tuesday, Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae was re-elected unanimously as Vice President of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST).

McRae is the 55th Treasurer of the State of Mississippi. Through the position of Treasurer, McRae helps manage the state’s cash flow, oversees College Savings Mississippi, and has returned more than $55 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians.

McRae said that being re-elected as Vice President of NAST is an exciting opportunity to continue highlighting Mississippi values, including fiscal accountability and personal responsibility, on a national stage.

“Since 2020, we have protected the state’s credit rating, stimulated our state’s economy by returning $55 million of unclaimed money to citizens, and helped thousands of families begin saving for college,” the Mississippi Treasurer stated.

“It’s an honor that my peers recognized these accomplishments as well, and I look forward to sharing Mississippi’s best practices with others,” McRae continued.

McRae represents the Southern Region on NAST’s Executive Board, which includes Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Virginia.