The Mississippi State Fairgrounds will help assist in water distribution for the city of Jackson during the water crisis.

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is serving as an emergency State Staging Area (SSA) and providing water from its well water system to assist with public water distribution efforts. During this time of emergency response, most events scheduled to take place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds are continuing as planned.

The Fairgrounds is serving as one of seven public drinking water distribution PODs operated by MEMA where bottled water and hand sanitizer will be distributed without charge to the public from 9:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. daily.

Additionally, the Fairgrounds is supplying water from its well water system to fill National Guard tanker trucks for distribution across Jackson; and serving as a logistical hub for trailers with pallets of water to be distributed to the other six PODs in Jackson

Since Monday, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds has supplied more than 145,000 gallons of water to the Department of Finance and Administration to keep facility chillers operational for state office buildings within the Capitol Complex, as well as to the Jackson Medical Mall, the State Health Lab and other critical facilities.

“Our team completed the Fairgrounds water well system earlier this year with one our missions being to assist the public in times of emergency just like this. By utilizing the resources of the State Fairgrounds, we are assisting with the State’s water crisis response efforts in several ways, including the ability to provide well water from the Fairgrounds and to serve as a State Staging Area for public water distribution and logistics. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and our Fairgrounds Division is ready, willing, and able to continue our efforts as we support the State’s emergency response team,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

Personnel engaged in activity on the Fairgrounds in addition to the Department of Agriculture and Commerce include teams from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi National Guard, the Mississippi Forestry Commission, and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety including Capitol Police. “Governor Tate Reeves has marshalled the necessary resources to address this crisis and at the Department of Agriculture, we’re glad to contribute with our resources, facilities, and staff,” Gipson said.

At this time, two events previously scheduled to take place at the Fairgrounds have been postponed.

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” previously scheduled for September 3 & 4 at the Mississippi Coliseum, has been postponed until November 26 & 27. No action is required for current ticket holders. Tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates. Guests who are unable to attend on the new date/time may contact their original point of purchase to discuss refund options.

The State of Mississippi Open Horse Show, scheduled to take place September 7-11, has been postponed until a later date.

All other planned events on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be taking place as scheduled including the Holiday Market of Jackson scheduled for September 16-18 in the Mississippi Trade Mart.

The City Limits Café, located inside of the Mississippi Farmers Market, is open to the public. The Café serves breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every weekday; it is also open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

For the latest updates, please visit www.mississippifairgrounds.com , and follow the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.