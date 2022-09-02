Mississippi Democratic Party chairman asks, “Who are Mississippi’s MAGA Republicans?”

In what is being called perhaps the most divisive speech by a sitting U.S. President, Joe Biden addressed the nation from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Thursday in a prime-time address saying that “equality and democracy are under assault.”

Even the backdrop of the speech, with it dim red lighting and communistic feel, raised eyebrows and caused comparisons to authoritarian regimes shown in Hollywood movies.

Biden and Democrats believe they are waging a battle for the soul of the nation, and that battle is against his political foes.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” President Biden said. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

President Biden followed that up by saying he is not speaking about every Republican, because not every Republican embraces what he terms as “extreme ideology.”

“I know,” Biden said, “because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.”

“But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country,” Biden continued.

President Biden went on to say:

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people.



“They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.



“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.



“They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.



“They look at the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on January 6th — brutally attacking law enforcement — not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger to the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots.



“And they see their MAGA failure to stop a peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election as preparation for the 2022 and 2024 elections.”

Biden called on Democrats, independents, and “mainstream Republicans” to be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving American democracy than MAGA Republicans are to what he believes is destroying American democracy.

President Biden followed that up with comments on the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot and promoted Democrat policies on abortion, climate change, green energy, gun control and Obamacare expansion. He also pushed back on the bad economic situation the country is currently experiencing with 40-year high inflation, attempting to flip the script.

“American manufacturing has come alive across the Heartland, and the future will be made in America — no matter what the white supremacists and the extremists say,” Biden said.

In response to President Biden’s speech, Mississippi 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, tweeted that Biden made some very profound statements about the state of democracy in his speech.

“America is a great country and we must do everything in our power to protect it,” Thompson tweeted.

Thompson followed that up by also tweeting, “No one is above the law. I agree with President Biden that Trump and the MAGA forces represent extremism.”

Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest, a Republican in the 3rd District, was not buying what the President was selling ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections.

“Tonight, instead of addressing his party’s failures on the border, economy, and crime, Biden attacked hard-working Americans who believe in conservative values,” Guest tweeted, adding that there was a clear choice in November: conservative action or more liberal failures, excuses and finger pointing.

Tyree Irving, Chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party, asked, “Who are Mississippi’s MAGA Republicans?” In a tweet, Irving said educate yourself and please do not vote for them.