On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Projects include bridge replacements, safety improvements, concrete repair, and more.

Progress continues on new construction of a four-lane highway designated as State Route 76 connecting State Route 25 to State Route 23. This is the last section of the highway project known as "Corridor V" in Itawamba County.

District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn said that MDOT has made substantial progress on many of their paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather.

“With the number of projects underway across the district, be cautious when approaching work zones, pay attention to traffic changes and watch for workers on the highway,” Dunn added.

Below are some of MDOT’s projects that are underway in northeast Mississippi:

Lottery-funded paving projects started

State Route 76 construction in Itawamba County

State Route 25 overlay in Itawamba and Monroe Counties

State Route 25 safety improvements in Tishomingo County

Overlay and signal upgrades on U.S. Highway 72 and State Route 785 in Alcorn County

State Route 25 and State Route 19 mill and overlay in Winston County

Bridge replacements and preservation project in Lee County

State Route 15 concrete repair and mill and overlay in Pontotoc County

Read more about the construction and maintenance projects that have begun.