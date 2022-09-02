SOS office warns of misleading mailer about voter registration.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, County Circuit Clerks and County Election Commissioners have been made aware of a mailer sent by a private entity, the Legal Defense Fund (LDF)

The mailer misleads the resident that according to their review “someone at the address may not be registered to vote and encourages completion and submission of a voter registration form.”

The SOS clarified that this is not an official correspondence from their office or the County Clerks or County Election Commission. They emphasized that it is not an indication of a change in anyone’s voter registration status.

Click here to view the mailer

The Secretary of State’s office reminds voters that as the November election approaches, it is critically important to get election information from trusted sources.

If you have questions about your voter registration status, please visit YallVote.ms to verify, or contact your County Circuit Clerk. Mississippians can find the contact information for their County Circuit Clerk here.

For additional questions, please contact the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or email [email protected].